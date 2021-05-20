Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $810.15 Million

Analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will report sales of $810.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $826.10 million and the lowest is $785.78 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $634.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 30.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,799,000 after acquiring an additional 666,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth about $66,798,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 138.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,865,000 after acquiring an additional 390,126 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,784,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,831,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBC traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.76. 727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,568. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $75.63 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

