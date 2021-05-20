Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Insider Sells $439,110.00 in Stock

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $138.95 on Thursday. Regal Beloit Co. has a twelve month low of $75.63 and a twelve month high of $159.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBC. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,511,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,958,000 after purchasing an additional 147,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 30.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,799,000 after purchasing an additional 666,479 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 11.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,397,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,453,000 after purchasing an additional 144,795 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 763,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,921,000 after acquiring an additional 65,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,865,000 after acquiring an additional 390,126 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

