Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REG stock opened at $62.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.50. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 232.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

