Regional REIT’s (RGL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON RGL traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 86.20 ($1.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,535. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Regional REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 58.30 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 88.50 ($1.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £371.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06.

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

