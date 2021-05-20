Regional REIT’s (RGL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON RGL traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 86.20 ($1.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,535. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Regional REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 58.30 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 88.50 ($1.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £371.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06.
About Regional REIT
