RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.62 Per Share

Analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.01. RenaissanceRe posted earnings per share of $4.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full-year earnings of $10.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $11.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.88 to $18.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.67.

NYSE:RNR traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.55. 441,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,247. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.85. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $144.03 and a 12-month high of $201.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

