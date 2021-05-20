Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €40.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RNO. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.75 ($44.41).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €32.32 ($38.02) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.01. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.