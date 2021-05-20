ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $7.98. 23,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,492,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SOL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.10 million, a P/E ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReneSola in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in ReneSola during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

