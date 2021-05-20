Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Trading Down 5.5% on Insider Selling

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $61.60 and last traded at $61.60. Approximately 3,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,335,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.16.

Specifically, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. Research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

