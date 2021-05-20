Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RTOKY. Peel Hunt upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.84. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

