Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s current price.
RPAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.46.
RPAY stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $28.42.
In other Repay news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,154 shares of company stock worth $518,364. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Untitled Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Repay by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 1,121,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,775 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Repay by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Repay by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,319,000 after acquiring an additional 994,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Repay by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 898,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after acquiring an additional 685,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Repay by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 30,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.
Recommended Story: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.