Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s current price.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.46.

RPAY stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,154 shares of company stock worth $518,364. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Untitled Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Repay by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 1,121,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,775 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Repay by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Repay by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,319,000 after acquiring an additional 994,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Repay by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 898,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after acquiring an additional 685,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Repay by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 30,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

