Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.210-2.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $565 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.38 million.

Shares of RGEN traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.41. 598,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,681. Repligen has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 221.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.45.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Repligen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.20.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $76,651.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,559 shares of company stock worth $13,203,676. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

