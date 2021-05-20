Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Capreit’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Capreit in a research note issued on Sunday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Capreit has a 52-week low of C$20.71 and a 52-week high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$2.23. The business had revenue of C$225.24 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Earnings History and Estimates for Capreit (TSE:CAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit