Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Capreit’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Capreit in a research note issued on Sunday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Capreit has a 52-week low of C$20.71 and a 52-week high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$2.23. The business had revenue of C$225.24 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

