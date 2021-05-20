Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.830-1.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.360-0.390 EPS.

Shares of REYN stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $31.02. 661,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a PE ratio of 17.33. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

