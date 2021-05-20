RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to post $165.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $204.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.37 million. RLJ Lodging Trust posted sales of $32.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 407.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $701.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.83 million to $886.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Compass Point raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $17.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

