Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 108,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 9,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $121,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 59,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.33. 31,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,609,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.66. The company has a market cap of $170.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

