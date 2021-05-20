Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,852 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.1% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.11. 84,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,384,739. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.31. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

