Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $5.19 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.6% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ossiam raised its stake in Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.67. 4,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,988. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.06.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.75.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

