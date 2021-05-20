Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,307 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,698,000 after acquiring an additional 361,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,083,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201,606. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $87.04. The stock has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a PE ratio of -73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.00 and its 200 day moving average is $73.68.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

