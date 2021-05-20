Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Reduces Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Baidu were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.11.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.84. 102,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,953,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

