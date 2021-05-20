Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 75 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,759 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.30.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $308.55. 14,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,340. The stock has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.78. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $114.92 and a 12 month high of $317.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

