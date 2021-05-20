Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Trims Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $486.80. 44,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,081. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $492.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.13. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $305.68 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

