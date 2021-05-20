Robin S. Hickenlooper Sells 109 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $34.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,341.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,922. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,458.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1,410.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 156.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $964.50 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

