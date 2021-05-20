Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK) Senior Officer Sells C$21,000.00 in Stock

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK) Senior Officer Brad Barnett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$21,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 454,271 shares in the company, valued at C$1,907,938.20.

Brad Barnett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rock Tech Lithium alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Brad Barnett sold 12,400 shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.47, for a total value of C$55,428.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Brad Barnett sold 10,500 shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total value of C$49,423.50.

On Friday, April 23rd, Brad Barnett sold 2,700 shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$12,177.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Brad Barnett sold 1,900 shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total value of C$7,824.20.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Brad Barnett sold 39,200 shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.77, for a total value of C$186,866.40.

CVE RCK opened at C$3.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$219.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.52. Rock Tech Lithium Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.54 and a 1-year high of C$9.00.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.