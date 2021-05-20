Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells $7,797,250.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total transaction of $7,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony J. Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $15,142,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $320.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.59. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.95 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Roku by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $2,807,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $84,828,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.74.

Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

