Ronald C. Whitaker Sells 4,000 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director Ronald C. Whitaker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,753.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $74.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 189.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plaisance Capital LLC grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

RGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

