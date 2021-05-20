Ross Tennenbaum Sells 1,580 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $191,116.80.

Ross Tennenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 7th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 5,522 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $774,791.82.
  • On Monday, April 5th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,579 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $222,417.94.
  • On Thursday, March 18th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 13,094 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total value of $1,788,247.58.

Avalara stock opened at $123.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -192.77 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.51. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.53 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit