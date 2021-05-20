Ross Tennenbaum Sells 1,580 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $191,116.80.

Ross Tennenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 5,522 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $774,791.82.

On Monday, April 5th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,579 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $222,417.94.

On Thursday, March 18th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 13,094 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total value of $1,788,247.58.

Avalara stock opened at $123.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -192.77 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.51. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.53 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

