Roth Capital Boosts IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Price Target to $11.00

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of IRIX opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.35 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.20. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 146,178 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 59,407 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth $742,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter worth about $89,000. 32.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

