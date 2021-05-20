Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$42.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EIFZF. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $39.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of EIFZF stock opened at $33.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.95. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $33.16.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.