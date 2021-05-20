Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Underperform Rating for Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMPGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compass Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $712.00.

Get Compass Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $21.61 on Monday. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.