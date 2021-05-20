Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Underperform Rating for Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMPGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compass Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $712.00.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $21.61 on Monday. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit