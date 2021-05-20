Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.99

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 2894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROYMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.89.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

