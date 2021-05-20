Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,693,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,190 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 5.78% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $124,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUBY opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.37. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $506,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 210,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 58.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RUBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

