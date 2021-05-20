Russell C. Hochman Sells 6,130 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HSC opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 80,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.