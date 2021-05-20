Russell C. Hochman Sells 6,130 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
HSC opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
