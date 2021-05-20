Ryanair’s (RYAAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $113.43 on Tuesday. Ryanair has a one year low of $59.96 and a one year high of $121.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

