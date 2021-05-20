Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBB. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabina Gold & Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.67.

SBB traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, hitting C$1.81. 640,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,160. The firm has a market capitalization of C$629.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.20. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.40.

In other Sabina Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total transaction of C$114,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$266,615.03.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

