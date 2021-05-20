SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.070–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $98 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.75 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.130–0.050 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.13.

NYSE SAIL traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $44.65. 670,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,793. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4,457.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.91.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $492,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,202.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Ream sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $880,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,775.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,664 shares of company stock worth $3,848,459. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

