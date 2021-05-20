salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,838 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,935 shares of company stock valued at $41,052,744 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $221.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

