salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $270.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRM. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.91.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM opened at $221.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.92. The company has a market cap of $204.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,935 shares of company stock worth $41,052,744. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.