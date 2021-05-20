Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $148.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,455. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $152.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.14 and its 200 day moving average is $134.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

