Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $12.42 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $109.18. 54,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935,495. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

