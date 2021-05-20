Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 11,877 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after buying an additional 126,693 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after buying an additional 971,586 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after buying an additional 471,028 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.18. 54,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935,495. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

