Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,239,000 after purchasing an additional 687,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after buying an additional 330,733 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 181.8% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 171,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after buying an additional 110,504 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after buying an additional 108,674 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,561,000 after buying an additional 98,665 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $91.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.46. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $94.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.