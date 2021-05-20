Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 6,589 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 4.5% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 0.33% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $26,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.15. 131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,022. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.31. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

