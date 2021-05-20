Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Sanderson Farms to post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.07 million. On average, analysts expect Sanderson Farms to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $171.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.27. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $177.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 135.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -429.27%.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

