Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.50.

TSE SSL traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 163,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,003. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.57 and a 52-week high of C$14.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a current ratio of 30.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.16.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$39.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at C$376,338.96. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 915,124 shares in the company, valued at C$8,908,091.55.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

