Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to report $112.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.70 million to $113.30 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $93.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $460.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $460.40 million to $461.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $504.41 million, with estimates ranging from $497.30 million to $509.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 376,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 46,004 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,084. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. Sapiens International has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $35.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

