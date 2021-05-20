SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) shares traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 64,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

SAS AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SASDY)

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also offers air cargo services, in-flight sales, ground handling, and technical maintenance services, as well as travel-related loyalty programs.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for SAS AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAS AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit