Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.46 Billion

Brokerages expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to post sales of $5.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.18 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $5.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $22.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.38 billion to $22.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $26.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 546,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,216,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,750 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

