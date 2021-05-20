Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 188.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,422. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

