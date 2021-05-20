Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after buying an additional 4,574,728 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after buying an additional 3,179,648 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,482,000 after buying an additional 1,846,157 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,183,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,388,000 after buying an additional 1,512,228 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.18 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $40.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.