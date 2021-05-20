Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Position Reduced by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,911 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 13.8% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $50,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.61. 7,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,530. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

